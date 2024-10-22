Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

