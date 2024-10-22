Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $5,351,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000.

JBBB stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

