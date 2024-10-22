Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.47.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

