Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

EMR stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

