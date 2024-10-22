Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,551,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 727,447 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 829,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 767,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 178,221 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

