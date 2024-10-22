Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

