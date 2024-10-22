Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

