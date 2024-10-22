Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

