Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,533,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.5% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,239,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

BLDR stock opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.28. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

