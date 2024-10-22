Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 664 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $194.35 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.58 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

View Our Latest Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.