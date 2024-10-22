Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

RSP opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

