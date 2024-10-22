Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,097 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 577.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,872,000 after acquiring an additional 550,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,283,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,676,000 after purchasing an additional 537,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $227.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.33 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.07.

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

