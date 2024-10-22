Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 145,118 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,118 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

