Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE NVS opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
