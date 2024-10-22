Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

