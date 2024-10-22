Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after buying an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period.

FTSM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

