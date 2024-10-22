Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.