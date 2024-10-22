Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,154 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $31,300,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

