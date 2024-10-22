Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,251.7% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 204,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

