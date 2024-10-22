Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $68,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

DLR opened at $165.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

