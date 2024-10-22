Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director William Radford Lovett II Sells 10,492 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 10,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $353,160.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,667,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,118,148. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, William Radford Lovett II sold 9,869 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $343,835.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,234,349.28.
- On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
