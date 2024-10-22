Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director William Radford Lovett II Sells 10,492 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 10,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $353,160.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,667,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,118,148. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, William Radford Lovett II sold 9,869 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $343,835.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,234,349.28.

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

