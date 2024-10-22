EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,359,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,399,000 after buying an additional 197,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,848,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Barclays cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.73.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

