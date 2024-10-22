Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 guidance at $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EW stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

