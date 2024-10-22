EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $455.10 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $456.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

