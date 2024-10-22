Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TDS Q2 Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Telephone and Data Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

