Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,320 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

