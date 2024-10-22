Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $443.98 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $444.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.95. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

