Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average of $334.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

