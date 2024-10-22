Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

