Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 584.06, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

