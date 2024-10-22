Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Down 3.8 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.77. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.