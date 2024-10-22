Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,496 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.