Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 307,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.