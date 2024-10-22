Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 186.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 102.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 194.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walmart by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Walmart by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

