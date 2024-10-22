Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $393.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.55 and its 200-day moving average is $364.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

