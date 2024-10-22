Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 129,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

