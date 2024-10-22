Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.
Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance
CGCV stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.93.
