Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $32,162,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock worth $9,981,907 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -366.12 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

