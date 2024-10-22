Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 14,102 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 423.3% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.