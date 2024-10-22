Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,620 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

