Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $357.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $363.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.