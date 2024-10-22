Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.