Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $234,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Walt Disney by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 423,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 231,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

