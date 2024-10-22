Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,010.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

