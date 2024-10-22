Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.90. The company has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.