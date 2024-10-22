Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Takes $865,000 Position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth $165,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,440.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

