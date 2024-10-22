Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.76. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

