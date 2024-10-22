Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,911,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.33. The company has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

