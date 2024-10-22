Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.