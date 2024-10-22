Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 741.83 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 742.66 ($9.64), with a volume of 193691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752.50 ($9.77).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($14.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($18.83) to GBX 1,325 ($17.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.32) to GBX 2,650 ($34.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,511 ($19.62).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 824.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 977.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of £866.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,960.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 8,947.37%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

