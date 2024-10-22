Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

